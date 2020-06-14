Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

118 Apartments for rent in University, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for University renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2541 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Now this one you can't be passed by!! You will fall in love with this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Windmill Pointe.
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Sophie Blvd.
1115 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1383 sqft
1115 Sophie Blvd. Available 07/03/20 Two Story Patio Home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Two Story unit, 3/2 2 story Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections, 1383 Sq. Ft.
Results within 5 miles of University
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Union Park
9 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$849
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
42 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Harbour offers you an array of spacious, designer-inspired one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes to choose from.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Stoneybrook
18 Units Available
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1226 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Goldenrod
16 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
31 Units Available
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1288 sqft
Amenities abound in this community. There's a pool, cookout area, game room, yoga studio and much more. Nearby Routes 408 and 417 provide easy access to Orlando. In-unit washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
24 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
21 Units Available
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1345 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
16 Units Available
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1363 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 8 at 02:16pm
$
Azalea Park
12 Units Available
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
933 sqft
This newly remodeled community is just minutes from area amenities. The contemporary design includes a private patio and balcony. On-site amenities include a pool, sundeck, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3514 sqft
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
1936 Cascades Cove Dr.
1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2824 sqft
1936 Cascades Cove Dr. Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! Lawn service is included!! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1939 Summer Club Dr
1939 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369 This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft. Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery.
City Guide for University, FL

University, FL

University is perched on the outskirts of Orlando, on a stunning 600 acres of grounds featuring lakes and woods. It's a lovely area to live in, with all the major attractions of the Orange State right on your doorstep. The “City Beautiful” is, need we point out, the Theme Park Capital of the World. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in University, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for University renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

