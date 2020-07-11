/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
254 Apartments for rent in University, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2827 Sanka Drive
2827 Sanka Drive, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1043 sqft
2827 Sanka Drive Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Bonus Room and Fenced back yard in East Orlando! - Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a covered front porch, fenced back yard and carport in East Orlando.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11521 Rouse Run Cir
11521 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Rouse Run - Property Id: 284561 Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 Baths 2 car garage Overlooking the Pond This house is near UCF, Alafaya, Siemens, Restaurants Available now Please email me at sandie14n@yahoo.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12395 Antonio Cir.
12395 Antonio Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
12395 Antonio Cir. Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom near UCF! - Come check out this approximately 900 square foot unit (triplex) with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that opens to Living and Dining room areas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
3540 Khayyam Avenue
3540 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2530 LANCIEN COURT
2530 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1278 sqft
Beautiful updated Townhome, all appliances included. Garage, split level, large walk-in closets. Balconies off bedrooms. Gated community. Convenient to all local shops and roadways. Close to UCF.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely appointed second floor condo. Great community which is close to UCF, and all major roadways and shopping areas, and restaurants. Community pool, fitness center. Split plan bedrooms, all apppliances included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13706 GLASSER AVENUE
13706 Glasser Avenue, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home with vaulted ceilings. Tile throughout. Garden tub in master bath. Pond in the back of the home with gorgeous view. Perfect rental and close to shopping, dining, UCF, and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12152 Pepperdine Place
12152 Pepperdine Place, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
NICE 2/2 Townhome Near UCF! Good Floor Plan For Roommates! - This 2/2 townhome is set up perfectly for students or roommates! Laminate floors downstairs! The home offers a Great Room combo, eat-in kitchen with pass thru bar and all the appliances,
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,273
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
22 Units Available
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
950 sqft
Convenient location, just minutes from Orlando International Airport. Residents enjoy units with laundry, dishwasher and recent renovations. Community includes parking, tennis court, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205
149 Reserve Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Amazing 2/2 Condo in Hunters Reserve! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located on the second floor! Spacious living/dining combo leads back to the charming kitchen! Kitchen highlights
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
430 West Palm Valley Drive
430 Palm Valley Drive, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3275 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in gated River Walk community adjacent to UCF and Siemens in Oviedo. Five bedroom, 4 bath home with 3275 sq ft., with 1st floor master, and 3 car garage, screened pool, and large yard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
4586 AGUILA PLACE
4586 Aguila Place, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO THIS FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATHROOM HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF RYBOLTS RESERVE. THIS COMMUNITY HAS A RESERVE RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FOR TRAIL RIDING, BIKING AND WALKING.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3658 OAKDALE CIRCLE
3658 Oakdale Circle, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1518 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath town home, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, move in ready. One car garage walking distance to UCF.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3563 CARUSO PLACE
3563 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1828 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit town home with one car garage is located in Hawthorne Glen adjacent to the UCF campus and stadium. Enormous master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET
1044 Coquina Rock Street, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Available for move in August 1. Great opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the highly rated community of Waterford Villas.The home has had a recent kitchen renovation, ceramic tile though-out the downstairs.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Similar Pages
University 1 BedroomsUniversity 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity 3 BedroomsUniversity 3 BedroomsUniversity Apartments with Balcony
University Apartments with BalconyUniversity Apartments with GarageUniversity Apartments with GymUniversity Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity Apartments with ParkingUniversity Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL