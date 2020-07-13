/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
256 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in University, FL
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2827 Sanka Drive
2827 Sanka Drive, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1043 sqft
2827 Sanka Drive Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Bonus Room and Fenced back yard in East Orlando! - Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a covered front porch, fenced back yard and carport in East Orlando.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Estates
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE
14922 Lymington Circle, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2457 sqft
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE Available 09/11/20 Orlando - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - $2195.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2549 N Alafaya Trail Unit 93
2549 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
13632 Youngstown Avenue
13632 Youngstown Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
896 sqft
Close enough to the action, yet far enough away to really feel like home, Alafaya Palms is a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Alafaya Palms is offering a classic 2019 model year, 896 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
22 Units Available
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
950 sqft
Convenient location, just minutes from Orlando International Airport. Residents enjoy units with laundry, dishwasher and recent renovations. Community includes parking, tennis court, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
14 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
15 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - End Unit town home with tile floors throughout unit including the bedrooms, Remodeled Bathrooms, New High Efficiency A/C, Private parking pad in back of unitr.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14720 Seattle Slew Place
14720 Seattle Slew Place, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1948 sqft
14720 Seattle Slew Place Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 Home in Gated Community with Pond View! - This pretty 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Orlando Rental Home is located in the gated Rybolt’s Reserve Subdivision.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 Shoshanna Drive
1121 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
1121 Shoshanna Drive Available 07/16/20 3Bed / 2Bath (Orlando) UCF Home For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed,
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/13/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID-JULY.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
430 West Palm Valley Drive
430 Palm Valley Drive, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3275 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in gated River Walk community adjacent to UCF and Siemens in Oviedo. Five bedroom, 4 bath home with 3275 sq ft., with 1st floor master, and 3 car garage, screened pool, and large yard.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4627 Northern Dancer Way
4627 Northern Dancer Way, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
Lovely 3/2 East Orlando Home ~ Gated Community of Rybolt Reserve! - Available Now! Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings at 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Aloma Woods
2864 Aloma Lake Run
2864 Aloma Lake Run, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2773 sqft
Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community - Great 4 Bedroom w/Office Pool Home with Water View and Lake Access. Split Bedroom Plan. Gated Community, easy walk/stroll to Community Tennis Courts and Picnic/Fishing Area on the Water.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3773 SHAWN CIRCLE
3773 Shawn Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,688
1972 sqft
Conveniently located. Live in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a split floor plan. Living room, family and dining room, Eat in kitchen, indoor utility room. All appliances, washer/dryer hookups. (Our office caps roommates at three per property).
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12717 Lexington Summit St
12717 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1504 sqft
12717 Lexington Summit St Available 09/01/20 MODERN TOWNHOME - PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR SEPTEMBER 2020 [No showing are available until SEPTEMBER 2020] ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~ This town-home located in a great neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of University
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
4 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
