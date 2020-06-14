Apartment List
/
FL
/
university
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in University, FL

Finding an apartment in University that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2549 N Alafaya Trail Unit 93
2549 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 Wiregrass Ct
1908 Wiregrass Court, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1811 sqft
1908 Wiregrass Ct Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 4/2 in Pine Creek! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Pine Creek! Spacious formal living and dining area. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14002 Ithaca Way
14002 Ithaca Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1263 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Orlando w/ New Appliances & Luxury Vinyl Flooring! - Come See this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in East Orlando features an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, a

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2523 Bonneville Drive
2523 Bonneville Drive, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1692 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205
149 Reserve Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 Available 06/15/20 Great 2/2 Condo walking distance to UCF! - Great Second Floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath unit. Condo features Vaulted Ceilings, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Updated Bathroom Vanity.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4855 Aguila Place
4855 Aguila Place, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
2733 sqft
4855 Aguila Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Spacious 5 Bedroom Home! Brand new flooring!! - Come see this spacious 5 bedroom, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/10/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JULY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonemeade
1 Unit Available
4213 Iveyglen Avenue
4213 Iveyglen Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
4213 Iveyglen Avenue Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Ashington Park - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Ashington Park! Spacious living areas! Kitchen has been updated with stunning stainless appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
1425 Sophie Blvd.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14720 Seattle Slew Place
14720 Seattle Slew Place, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1948 sqft
14720 Seattle Slew Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3/2 Home in Gated Community with Pond View! - This pretty 3 bedroom, 2 bath split plan home will not last in this quiet neighborhood with gated access! This home was has a gorgeous neutral grey

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4586 AGUILA PLACE
4586 Aguila Place, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
WELCOME TO THIS FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATHROOM HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF RYBOLTS RESERVE. THIS COMMUNITY HAS A RESERVE RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FOR TRAIL RIDING, BIKING AND WALKING.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
3929 Shawn Cir
3929 Shawn Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1886 sqft
Charming one level 4 bedroom home ready to move-in. Vaulted ceilings and more....Interior features include a 3-way split floorplan, spacious formal living/dining area, kitchen/family combo with breakfast nook.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4627 Northern Dancer Way
4627 Northern Dancer Way, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
Lovely 3/2 East Orlando Home ~ Gated Community of Rybolt Reserve! - Available Now! Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings at 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Aloma Woods
1 Unit Available
2864 Aloma Lake Run
2864 Aloma Lake Run, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2773 sqft
Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community - Great 4 Bedroom w/Office Pool Home with Water View and Lake Access. Split Bedroom Plan. Gated Community, easy walk/stroll to Community Tennis Courts and Picnic/Fishing Area on the Water.
Results within 5 miles of University
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
City Guide for University, FL

University, FL

University is perched on the outskirts of Orlando, on a stunning 600 acres of grounds featuring lakes and woods. It's a lovely area to live in, with all the major attractions of the Orange State right on your doorstep. The “City Beautiful” is, need we point out, the Theme Park Capital of the World. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in University, FL

Finding an apartment in University that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity 3 BedroomsUniversity Apartments with Balcony
University Apartments with BalconyUniversity Apartments with GarageUniversity Apartments with GymUniversity Apartments with GymUniversity Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity Apartments with Hardwood Floors
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Apartments with PoolUniversity Apartments with PoolUniversity Apartments with Washer-DryerUniversity Dog Friendly ApartmentsUniversity Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology