Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

121 Apartments for rent in University, FL with garage

University apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2489 Lancien Court
2489 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Lovely and Well Maintained Townhome Near UCF!!!!! - This lovely and well maintained townhome located in The Enclave at Oxford, a gated community, is ideal for those who study or work in the UCF, Full Sail, Research Park, Siemens in the Alafaya Trail

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 Wiregrass Ct
1908 Wiregrass Court, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1811 sqft
1908 Wiregrass Ct Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 4/2 in Pine Creek! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Pine Creek! Spacious formal living and dining area. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
4331 Pebblestone Court
4331 Pebblestone Court, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
3/2 Home In Regency Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in Regency Park community of East Orlando off Lake Price Drive and Tanner Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11521 Rouse Run Cir
11521 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Rouse Run - Property Id: 284561 Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 Baths 2 car garage Overlooking the Pond This house is near UCF, Alafaya, Siemens, Restaurants Available now Please email me at sandie14n@yahoo.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14002 Ithaca Way
14002 Ithaca Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1263 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Orlando w/ New Appliances & Luxury Vinyl Flooring! - Come See this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in East Orlando features an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, a

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13158 ODYSSEY LAKE WAY
13158 Odyssey Lake Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath open floorplan with split bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings with neutral colors and tile and laminate throughout. Nice large fenced back yard. Great location near Hwy 50 and east Orlando.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11436 Rouse Run Circle
11436 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1450 sqft
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage ,just painted,supper clean,floor with tiles,fence gate, washer, dryer, fridge ,all windows with curtains ,ceiling fans.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13087 ODYSSEY LAKE WAY
13087 Odyssey Lake Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Single family 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Open floorplan with neutral colors. Vaulted ceilings give this home a larger feel with tile floor throughout. Located in east Orlando close to shopping, restaurants, and UCF.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13706 GLASSER AVENUE
13706 Glasser Avenue, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home with vaulted ceilings. Tile throughout. Garden tub in master bath. Pond in the back of the home with gorgeous view. Perfect rental and close to shopping, dining, UCF, and more.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE
4133 Boca Woods Drive, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1919 sqft
NEAR UCF! 4 bedroom with two spacious living areas: foyer opens to a large living/dining combo and kitchen is open to a roomy breakfast area and family room, with sliders to covered, screened patio - like having a third living area - and it
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
2980 Grandeville Circle
2980 Grandeville Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1220 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3622 Caruso Place - 1
3622 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! Fully furnished unit! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! This fully furnished unit features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with black appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4855 Aguila Place
4855 Aguila Place, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
2733 sqft
4855 Aguila Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Spacious 5 Bedroom Home! Brand new flooring!! - Come see this spacious 5 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/10/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JULY.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonemeade
1 Unit Available
4213 Iveyglen Avenue
4213 Iveyglen Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
4213 Iveyglen Avenue Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Ashington Park - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Ashington Park! Spacious living areas! Kitchen has been updated with stunning stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
12621 Parkbury Drive Available 07/03/20 THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3575 Caruso Place
3575 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1480 sqft
Beautiful Garage Townhouse - 3/2.5 Townhouse, 1-Car Garage, Living Room, All Appliances, Carpet/Tile, Approx. 1500 Sq. Ft., Community Pool, Playground, AVAILABLE NOW. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5814748)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14720 Seattle Slew Place
14720 Seattle Slew Place, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1948 sqft
14720 Seattle Slew Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3/2 Home in Gated Community with Pond View! - This pretty 3 bedroom, 2 bath split plan home will not last in this quiet neighborhood with gated access! This home was has a gorgeous neutral grey
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in University, FL

University apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

