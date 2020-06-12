/
3 bedroom apartments
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University, FL
1908 Wiregrass Ct
1908 Wiregrass Court, University, FL
1908 Wiregrass Ct Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 4/2 in Pine Creek! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Pine Creek! Spacious formal living and dining area. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar.
Sanctuary
4331 Pebblestone Court
4331 Pebblestone Court, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
3/2 Home In Regency Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in Regency Park community of East Orlando off Lake Price Drive and Tanner Road.
11521 Rouse Run Cir
11521 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Rouse Run - Property Id: 284561 Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 Baths 2 car garage Overlooking the Pond This house is near UCF, Alafaya, Siemens, Restaurants Available now Please email me at sandie14n@yahoo.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
14002 Ithaca Way
14002 Ithaca Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1263 sqft
Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Orlando! - Come See this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in East Orlando features an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, a split bedroom floorplan,
2300 Justin Avenue
2300 Justin Avenue, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,275 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange
13831 Ginger Creek Boulevard, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange Available 07/03/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent at 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orlando, Fl. 32826 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd.
2523 Bonneville Drive
2523 Bonneville Drive, University, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
13158 ODYSSEY LAKE WAY
13158 Odyssey Lake Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath open floorplan with split bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings with neutral colors and tile and laminate throughout. Nice large fenced back yard. Great location near Hwy 50 and east Orlando.
11436 Rouse Run Circle
11436 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1450 sqft
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage ,just painted,supper clean,floor with tiles,fence gate, washer, dryer, fridge ,all windows with curtains ,ceiling fans.
13087 ODYSSEY LAKE WAY
13087 Odyssey Lake Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Single family 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Open floorplan with neutral colors. Vaulted ceilings give this home a larger feel with tile floor throughout. Located in east Orlando close to shopping, restaurants, and UCF.
13706 GLASSER AVENUE
13706 Glasser Avenue, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home with vaulted ceilings. Tile throughout. Garden tub in master bath. Pond in the back of the home with gorgeous view. Perfect rental and close to shopping, dining, UCF, and more.
Sanctuary
4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE
4133 Boca Woods Drive, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEAR UCF! 4 bedroom with two spacious living areas: foyer opens to a large living/dining combo and kitchen is open to a roomy breakfast area and family room, with sliders to covered, screened patio - like having a third living area - and it
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
12621 Parkbury Drive Available 07/03/20 THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
1425 Sophie Blvd.
3575 Caruso Place
3575 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1480 sqft
Beautiful Garage Townhouse - 3/2.5 Townhouse, 1-Car Garage, Living Room, All Appliances, Carpet/Tile, Approx. 1500 Sq. Ft., Community Pool, Playground, AVAILABLE NOW. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5814748)
14720 Seattle Slew Place
14720 Seattle Slew Place, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1948 sqft
14720 Seattle Slew Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3/2 Home in Gated Community with Pond View! - This pretty 3 bedroom, 2 bath split plan home will not last in this quiet neighborhood with gated access! This home was has a gorgeous neutral grey
10952 Dearden Circle
10952 Dearden Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
10952 Dearden Circle Available 07/01/20 UCF AREA - Lovely home off University Blvd. HOA allows no more than 2 unrelated tenants. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4192373)
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/10/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JULY.
