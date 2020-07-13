127 Apartments for rent in University, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2827 Sanka Drive
2827 Sanka Drive, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1043 sqft
2827 Sanka Drive Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Bonus Room and Fenced back yard in East Orlando! - Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a covered front porch, fenced back yard and carport in East Orlando.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11521 Rouse Run Cir
11521 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Rouse Run - Property Id: 284561 Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 Baths 2 car garage Overlooking the Pond This house is near UCF, Alafaya, Siemens, Restaurants Available now Please email me at sandie14n@yahoo.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12144 Pepperdine Place
12144 Pepperdine Place, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms Located in Orlando FL! - Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! The first floor and bathrooms have tile flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25
2515 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
2515 N Alafaya Trail #25, Great 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, - Great 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, laundry facilities across the parking lot within the community. Newer flooring throughout the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Estates
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE
14922 Lymington Circle, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2457 sqft
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE Available 09/11/20 Orlando - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - $2195.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12395 Antonio Cir.
12395 Antonio Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
12395 Antonio Cir. Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom near UCF! - Come check out this approximately 900 square foot unit (triplex) with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that opens to Living and Dining room areas.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2530 LANCIEN COURT
2530 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1278 sqft
Beautiful updated Townhome, all appliances included. Garage, split level, large walk-in closets. Balconies off bedrooms. Gated community. Convenient to all local shops and roadways. Close to UCF.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13706 GLASSER AVENUE
13706 Glasser Avenue, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home with vaulted ceilings. Tile throughout. Garden tub in master bath. Pond in the back of the home with gorgeous view. Perfect rental and close to shopping, dining, UCF, and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
24 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
14 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
15 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14138 Econ Woods Lane
14138 Econ Woods Lane, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2995 sqft
14138 Econ Woods Lane Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Two-Story 4/3.5 Home in Econ Woods!!! - 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story home, the huge kitchen includes a center island and a walk in pantry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - End Unit town home with tile floors throughout unit including the bedrooms, Remodeled Bathrooms, New High Efficiency A/C, Private parking pad in back of unitr.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 Shoshanna Drive
1121 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
1121 Shoshanna Drive Available 07/16/20 3Bed / 2Bath (Orlando) UCF Home For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/13/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID-JULY.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
430 West Palm Valley Drive
430 Palm Valley Drive, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3275 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in gated River Walk community adjacent to UCF and Siemens in Oviedo. Five bedroom, 4 bath home with 3275 sq ft., with 1st floor master, and 3 car garage, screened pool, and large yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3571 Caruso Place
3571 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1480 sqft
3571 Caruso Place Available 08/07/20 2 story townhome! 3571 Caruso Pl Oviedo, FL 32765- Hawthorne Glen - GREAT LOCATION- IN HAWTHORNE GLEN! Beautiful and well maintained townhome available for move in August.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3658 OAKDALE CIRCLE
3658 Oakdale Circle, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1518 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath town home, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, move in ready. One car garage walking distance to UCF.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in University, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

