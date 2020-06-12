/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
206 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2531 Alafaya Trail #60
2531 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Windmill Point - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs condo unit in Windmill Point. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping center and UCF. Additional HOA application ($50) must be completed prior to move in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12144 Pepperdine Place
12144 Pepperdine Place, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
12144 Pepperdine Place Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms Located in Orlando FL! - Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! The first floor and bathrooms have tile flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2549 N Alafaya Trail Unit 93
2549 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25
2515 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3596433)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2489 Lancien Court
2489 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Lovely and Well Maintained Townhome Near UCF!!!!! - This lovely and well maintained townhome located in The Enclave at Oxford, a gated community, is ideal for those who study or work in the UCF, Full Sail, Research Park, Siemens in the Alafaya Trail
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3542 Khayyam Avenue
3542 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
942 sqft
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3540 Khayyam Avenue
3540 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12116 NAPIERS CIRCLE
12116 Napiers Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1188 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Town-home located minutes walk from UCF! Large tiled living area, ample storage space, and central air conditioning! Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with a full-sized pantry! Minutes from Restaurants, Shops,
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2541 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Now this one you can't be passed by!! You will fall in love with this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Windmill Pointe.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
12342 Fox Hound Court
12342 Fox Hound Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1107 sqft
2/2 townhouse, about 1100 sqft, available May 1st, tile and laminate floor, close to UCF, Waterford Lake, high way 408 and 417. NO PETS. Max 2 adults, income 3X rental, no eviction. Good credit. Please call Li if you have any questions.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
11640 Anjali Court - 1
11640 Anjali Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
982 sqft
2/2 Duplex townhouse for rent near UCF, 982 sqft, close to UCF, Research Park, Waterford Lake Shopping Center, 417 and 408. Large living room, full size washer.dryer hookups. Tenants responsible for utility, cable, internet and lawn care.
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1068 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1169 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1201 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
18 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1164 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
10 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1310 Sophie Blvd.
1310 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
1310 Sophie Blvd. Available 08/05/20 Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom Townhome Minutes Away from UCF - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Townhome, Tile Throughout, Remodeled Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Newer Kitchen Cabinets,.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205
149 Reserve Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 Available 06/15/20 Great 2/2 Condo walking distance to UCF! - Great Second Floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath unit. Condo features Vaulted Ceilings, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Updated Bathroom Vanity.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3622 Caruso Place - 1
3622 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! Fully furnished unit! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! This fully furnished unit features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with black appliances.
Results within 5 miles of University
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
45 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1556 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
Pine Harbour offers you an array of spacious, designer-inspired one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes to choose from.
Similar Pages
University 1 BedroomsUniversity 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity 3 BedroomsUniversity Apartments with Balcony
University Apartments with BalconyUniversity Apartments with GarageUniversity Apartments with GymUniversity Apartments with GymUniversity Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL