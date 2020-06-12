/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
174 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in University, FL
1 Unit Available
12144 Pepperdine Place
12144 Pepperdine Place, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
12144 Pepperdine Place Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms Located in Orlando FL! - Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! The first floor and bathrooms have tile flooring.
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2489 Lancien Court
2489 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Lovely and Well Maintained Townhome Near UCF!!!!! - This lovely and well maintained townhome located in The Enclave at Oxford, a gated community, is ideal for those who study or work in the UCF, Full Sail, Research Park, Siemens in the Alafaya Trail
1 Unit Available
12116 NAPIERS CIRCLE
12116 Napiers Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1188 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Town-home located minutes walk from UCF! Large tiled living area, ample storage space, and central air conditioning! Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with a full-sized pantry! Minutes from Restaurants, Shops,
1 Unit Available
12342 Fox Hound Court
12342 Fox Hound Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1107 sqft
2/2 townhouse, about 1100 sqft, available May 1st, tile and laminate floor, close to UCF, Waterford Lake, high way 408 and 417. NO PETS. Max 2 adults, income 3X rental, no eviction. Good credit. Please call Li if you have any questions.
1 Unit Available
11640 Anjali Court - 1
11640 Anjali Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
982 sqft
2/2 Duplex townhouse for rent near UCF, 982 sqft, close to UCF, Research Park, Waterford Lake Shopping Center, 417 and 408. Large living room, full size washer.dryer hookups. Tenants responsible for utility, cable, internet and lawn care.
Results within 1 mile of University
18 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1164 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1169 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
13 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
3 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1201 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
30 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
10 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
23 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1068 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
1 Unit Available
2980 Grandeville Circle
2980 Grandeville Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1220 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 Unit Available
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205
149 Reserve Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 Available 06/15/20 Great 2/2 Condo walking distance to UCF! - Great Second Floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath unit. Condo features Vaulted Ceilings, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Updated Bathroom Vanity.
1 Unit Available
3622 Caruso Place - 1
3622 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! Fully furnished unit! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! This fully furnished unit features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with black appliances.
Results within 5 miles of University
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1039 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Stoneybrook
22 Units Available
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1155 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
45 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1556 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
21 Units Available
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East.
17 Units Available
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1089 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
