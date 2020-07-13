/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
109 Apartments for rent in University, FL with pool
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300
2550 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300 Available 08/01/20 2550-6300 N. Alafaya Trail - Great location, This beautifully maintained condo features a spacious bedroom with its own private bath.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25
2515 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
2515 N Alafaya Trail #25, Great 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, - Great 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, laundry facilities across the parking lot within the community. Newer flooring throughout the unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
University Estates
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE
14922 Lymington Circle, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2457 sqft
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE Available 09/11/20 Orlando - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - $2195.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely appointed second floor condo. Great community which is close to UCF, and all major roadways and shopping areas, and restaurants. Community pool, fitness center. Split plan bedrooms, all apppliances included.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2541 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 79
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
2541 N.
Results within 1 mile of University
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
15 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
22 Units Available
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
950 sqft
Convenient location, just minutes from Orlando International Airport. Residents enjoy units with laundry, dishwasher and recent renovations. Community includes parking, tennis court, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
15 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2165 Westbourne Drive
2165 Westbourne Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2408 sqft
2165 Westbourne Drive Available 08/01/20 2165 Westbourne Drive - Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split plan home in desirable Carillon neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Sophie Blvd.
1115 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1383 sqft
Two Story Patio Home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Two Story unit, 3/2 2 story Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections, 1383 Sq. Ft.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
430 West Palm Valley Drive
430 Palm Valley Drive, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3275 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in gated River Walk community adjacent to UCF and Siemens in Oviedo. Five bedroom, 4 bath home with 3275 sq ft., with 1st floor master, and 3 car garage, screened pool, and large yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3571 Caruso Place
3571 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1480 sqft
3571 Caruso Place Available 08/07/20 2 story townhome! 3571 Caruso Pl Oviedo, FL 32765- Hawthorne Glen - GREAT LOCATION- IN HAWTHORNE GLEN! Beautiful and well maintained townhome available for move in August.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET
1044 Coquina Rock Street, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Available for move in August 1. Great opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the highly rated community of Waterford Villas.The home has had a recent kitchen renovation, ceramic tile though-out the downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4442 MAIDENHAIR COVE
4442 Maidenhair Cove, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1828 sqft
4442 Maidenhair Cove, Great 3/2.5 Town Home end unit fresh painted interior, brand new carpet throughout, stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, washer and dryer in unit, 1 car garage attached. Community pool and playground.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Aloma Woods
2864 Aloma Lake Run
2864 Aloma Lake Run, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2773 sqft
Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community - Great 4 Bedroom w/Office Pool Home with Water View and Lake Access. Split Bedroom Plan. Gated Community, easy walk/stroll to Community Tennis Courts and Picnic/Fishing Area on the Water.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2980 Grandeville Circle
2980 Grandeville Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1220 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1225 Shoshanna Drive
1225 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1242 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
