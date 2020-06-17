9301 N 16TH STREET

Amenities
This home has space for EVERYONE! Main home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout the entire home. New stainless steel appliances. Newer roof, updated kitchen with cabinets featuring crown molding and updated bathrooms (during 2014). Tile throughout makes cleaning a breeze! Centrally located close to schools, parks, public transportation, shopping, and many desirable restaurants. Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, USF, Downtown Tampa, and Tampa Airport are just a short drive away! What are you waiting for? Call TODAY for your private showing!