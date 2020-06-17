All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 9301 N 16TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9301 N 16TH STREET
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:02 PM

9301 N 16TH STREET

9301 North 16th Street · (813) 440-7852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9301 North 16th Street, Tampa, FL 33612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This home has space for EVERYONE! Main home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout the entire home. New stainless steel appliances. Newer roof, updated kitchen with cabinets featuring crown molding and updated bathrooms (during 2014). Tile throughout makes cleaning a breeze! Centrally located close to schools, parks, public transportation, shopping, and many desirable restaurants. Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, USF, Downtown Tampa, and Tampa Airport are just a short drive away! What are you waiting for? Call TODAY for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 N 16TH STREET have any available units?
9301 N 16TH STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9301 N 16TH STREET have?
Some of 9301 N 16TH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 N 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9301 N 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 N 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9301 N 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9301 N 16TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9301 N 16TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 9301 N 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 N 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 N 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 9301 N 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9301 N 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 9301 N 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 N 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9301 N 16TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9301 N 16TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity