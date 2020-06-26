921 W Kentucky Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Truly a one of kind property. Welcome to your new home in the heart of Riverside Heights, close to the best that Tampa has to offer. From the Tampa Riverwalk and Armature Works to all of Seminole Heights, you'll be close to everything. This beautiful and uniquely constructed loft has stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, energy efficient LED lighting and tons of space to spread out. Formerly a Baptist church for over 50 years, you'll soon make this home your sanctuary. This home features 2 large bedrooms with spacious walk in closets. Open concept dining and living spaces with 30 ft. ceilings and exposed wooden beams. Additional features include fireplace, large parking area for 2 cars, wine cooler and wet bar.



First/Security Deposit required. $45 application fee covers Credit/Background screening. Property is a duplex and front unit is available for rent.