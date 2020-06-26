All apartments in Tampa
921 W Kentucky Ave
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

921 W Kentucky Ave

921 West Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

921 West Kentucky Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Truly a one of kind property. Welcome to your new home in the heart of Riverside Heights, close to the best that Tampa has to offer. From the Tampa Riverwalk and Armature Works to all of Seminole Heights, you'll be close to everything. This beautiful and uniquely constructed loft has stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, energy efficient LED lighting and tons of space to spread out. Formerly a Baptist church for over 50 years, you'll soon make this home your sanctuary. This home features 2 large bedrooms with spacious walk in closets. Open concept dining and living spaces with 30 ft. ceilings and exposed wooden beams. Additional features include fireplace, large parking area for 2 cars, wine cooler and wet bar.

First/Security Deposit required. $45 application fee covers Credit/Background screening. Property is a duplex and front unit is available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 W Kentucky Ave have any available units?
921 W Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 W Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 921 W Kentucky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 W Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
921 W Kentucky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 W Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 W Kentucky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 921 W Kentucky Ave offer parking?
Yes, 921 W Kentucky Ave offers parking.
Does 921 W Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 W Kentucky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 W Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 921 W Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 921 W Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 921 W Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 921 W Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 W Kentucky Ave has units with dishwashers.
