Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful, pet-friendly, family home in the Lowry Park area. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has a split floor plan and includes a master bedroom with an attached bath and a spacious walk-in closet. A nice sized, well-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar is open to the large family room. This home also has an over-sized single car garage with built-in cabinets for storage and a large fenced in yard with storage sheds.