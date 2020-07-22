912 South Frankland Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, detached 2-car garage, 2,066 SF home is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in trendy South Tampa. The floor-plan includes a large family/Dining room combo (22 x 20), Family room (12 x 21) is designed to be light, bright and inviting, you will find lots of windows and French doors to let in the natural light. Beautiful kitchen features granite counter-tops, solid wood cabinets, a stainless steel appliance package that includes in wall oven, side by side refrigerator; convection microwave, dishwasher and gas range top. The master bedroom (15x15) has an en suite bathroom with oversized frameless glass step-in shower, twin sinks and tile flooring. The other 2-bedrooms are (12x13) and (11x15). Second bath has been updated with beautiful step in shower and granite top vanity. Some nice features of this home include a breezy front porch. Backyard is designed to be enjoyed by family and friends with lush lawn, large deck and patio areas. Stacked washer and dryer, well water for irrigation of the lawn. There are gleaming wood and tile floors throughout. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. Gas range, water heater and dryer. Lawn care included in the rent.NO CATS, Small dogs only under 20 lbs.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.