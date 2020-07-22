All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
912 South Frankland Road
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

912 South Frankland Road

912 South Frankland Road · No Longer Available
Location

912 South Frankland Road, Tampa, FL 33629
Golfview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, detached 2-car garage, 2,066 SF home is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in trendy South Tampa. The floor-plan includes a large family/Dining room combo (22 x 20), Family room (12 x 21) is designed to be light, bright and inviting, you will find lots of windows and French doors to let in the natural light. Beautiful kitchen features granite counter-tops, solid wood cabinets, a stainless steel appliance package that includes in wall oven, side by side refrigerator; convection microwave, dishwasher and gas range top. The master bedroom (15x15) has an en suite bathroom with oversized frameless glass step-in shower, twin sinks and tile flooring. The other 2-bedrooms are (12x13) and (11x15). Second bath has been updated with beautiful step in shower and granite top vanity. Some nice features of this home include a breezy front porch. Backyard is designed to be enjoyed by family and friends with lush lawn, large deck and patio areas. Stacked washer and dryer, well water for irrigation of the lawn. There are gleaming wood and tile floors throughout. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. Gas range, water heater and dryer. Lawn care included in the rent.NO CATS, Small dogs only under 20 lbs.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 South Frankland Road have any available units?
912 South Frankland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 South Frankland Road have?
Some of 912 South Frankland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 South Frankland Road currently offering any rent specials?
912 South Frankland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 South Frankland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 South Frankland Road is pet friendly.
Does 912 South Frankland Road offer parking?
Yes, 912 South Frankland Road offers parking.
Does 912 South Frankland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 South Frankland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 South Frankland Road have a pool?
No, 912 South Frankland Road does not have a pool.
Does 912 South Frankland Road have accessible units?
No, 912 South Frankland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 912 South Frankland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 South Frankland Road has units with dishwashers.
