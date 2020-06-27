910 E Broad St Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

This is a duplex and the downstairs unit is currently available it is a 1 bed/1 bath downstairs.. Travertine with marble decore accents throughout the unit, except in bedroom. Central heat and air, recessed lighting throughout with led bulbs.

There is coin operated washer and dryer on premises,,,, water and trash is included,. Rent is $900./Month, Terms:::First Last and Deposit.. Available now. Please feel free to call and schedule a viewing.,. Joe/ Ashley 813-300-8755...



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE835696)