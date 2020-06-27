All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

910 E Broad St Apt A

910 East Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 East Broad Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This is a duplex and the downstairs unit is currently available it is a 1 bed/1 bath downstairs.. Travertine with marble decore accents throughout the unit, except in bedroom. Central heat and air, recessed lighting throughout with led bulbs.
There is coin operated washer and dryer on premises,,,, water and trash is included,. Rent is $900./Month, Terms:::First Last and Deposit.. Available now. Please feel free to call and schedule a viewing.,. Joe/ Ashley 813-300-8755...

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE835696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 E Broad St Apt A have any available units?
910 E Broad St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 E Broad St Apt A have?
Some of 910 E Broad St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 E Broad St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
910 E Broad St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 E Broad St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 E Broad St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 910 E Broad St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 910 E Broad St Apt A offers parking.
Does 910 E Broad St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 E Broad St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 E Broad St Apt A have a pool?
No, 910 E Broad St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 910 E Broad St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 910 E Broad St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 910 E Broad St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 E Broad St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
