Move in ready, totally remodeled bungalow in Seminole Heights! Brand new kitchen with granite, all new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom! New paint throughout! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath plus large sun room that could be used as a large 3rd bedroom if needed. Washer and dryer included! Detached shed and garage! Fenced yard. Situated on a HUGE lot nearly 1/4 acre! This one will go quick so call today!