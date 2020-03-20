All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE

8902 El Portal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8902 El Portal Drive, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 3 bed 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with new granite counter tops, awesome backsplash, stainless appliances , a cooking island with wonderful flat top stove, wood floors ( laminate) and up dated fabulous bathrooms This home as a great room, and a HUGE back and front porch over looking a very large fenced yard. The home has a large covered carport as well. The home is located north of Lowery Park and south of Busch Blvd, so it is central to ALL of Tampa and e-z access for commuting. The home will be getting new window treatments and will be ready for you to move in anytime! This home is managed by a professional management company, so you will not have to worry about repairs or problems!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE have any available units?
8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE have?
Some of 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

