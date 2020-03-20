8902 EL PORTAL DRIVE

Amenities

This 3 bed 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with new granite counter tops, awesome backsplash, stainless appliances , a cooking island with wonderful flat top stove, wood floors ( laminate) and up dated fabulous bathrooms This home as a great room, and a HUGE back and front porch over looking a very large fenced yard. The home has a large covered carport as well. The home is located north of Lowery Park and south of Busch Blvd, so it is central to ALL of Tampa and e-z access for commuting. The home will be getting new window treatments and will be ready for you to move in anytime! This home is managed by a professional management company, so you will not have to worry about repairs or problems!