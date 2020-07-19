All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:00 PM

8630 Hunters Key Circle

8630 Hunters Key Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8630 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Available 8/16/19! This townhome is a coveted end unit with wooded nature conservation views in the private gated community of Hunter's Key in New Tampa. There are 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,152 square feet of living space in a modern open floor plan with living room/dining room combo and kitchen. The kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, and full-size washer and dryer. A nice feature of this townhome is the screened enclosed patio overlooking the conservation area. There is one assigned parking space, a storage closet, and water, sewer and trash are included in the rent. Close to Flatwoods Park, movies, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Convenient to I-75, USF and Moffit Cancer Center.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

