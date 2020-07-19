8630 Hunters Key Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 8/16/19! This townhome is a coveted end unit with wooded nature conservation views in the private gated community of Hunter's Key in New Tampa. There are 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,152 square feet of living space in a modern open floor plan with living room/dining room combo and kitchen. The kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, and full-size washer and dryer. A nice feature of this townhome is the screened enclosed patio overlooking the conservation area. There is one assigned parking space, a storage closet, and water, sewer and trash are included in the rent. Close to Flatwoods Park, movies, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Convenient to I-75, USF and Moffit Cancer Center.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



