Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

8533 Trailwind Drive

8533 Trail Wind Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8533 Trail Wind Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Gated Community! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent located in the Hammocks on county line road! This unit is ready for move in! The first floor features tile floors throughout with brand new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. The kitchen is open with wood cabinets which overlook into the dining/living room combo. It also has space for a breakfast bar. Off of the dining/living combo room is a patio looking into the backyard. The second floor includes two dual master bedrooms as well as two full baths. The first master bath has a double vanity with a stand alone shower and walk in closet. The second master has a shower/tub combo with decorative tile. The hall closet has washer/dryer hook ups. Sorry, no pets!

Green space in back between buildings, assigned parking directly in front. Gated community, clubhouse, community pool, walking trails, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Wesley Chapel, New Tampa, interstate access and so much more!

Rent: $1,250.00
Security Deposit: $1,250.00
Square Feet: 1,173
Beds: 2
Bath: 2.5
HOA approval required, must have credit score 600+

For more information on this listing please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3673763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8533 Trailwind Drive have any available units?
8533 Trailwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8533 Trailwind Drive have?
Some of 8533 Trailwind Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8533 Trailwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8533 Trailwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8533 Trailwind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8533 Trailwind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8533 Trailwind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8533 Trailwind Drive offers parking.
Does 8533 Trailwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8533 Trailwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8533 Trailwind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8533 Trailwind Drive has a pool.
Does 8533 Trailwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 8533 Trailwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8533 Trailwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8533 Trailwind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

