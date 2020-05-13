8533 Trailwind Drive

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhouse in Gated Community! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent located in the Hammocks on county line road! This unit is ready for move in! The first floor features tile floors throughout with brand new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. The kitchen is open with wood cabinets which overlook into the dining/living room combo. It also has space for a breakfast bar. Off of the dining/living combo room is a patio looking into the backyard. The second floor includes two dual master bedrooms as well as two full baths. The first master bath has a double vanity with a stand alone shower and walk in closet. The second master has a shower/tub combo with decorative tile. The hall closet has washer/dryer hook ups. Sorry, no pets!



Green space in back between buildings, assigned parking directly in front. Gated community, clubhouse, community pool, walking trails, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Wesley Chapel, New Tampa, interstate access and so much more!



Rent: $1,250.00

Security Deposit: $1,250.00

Square Feet: 1,173

Beds: 2

Bath: 2.5

HOA approval required, must have credit score 600+



For more information on this listing please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766



No Pets Allowed



