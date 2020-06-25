8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator gym on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access sauna

Luxurious 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath third floor Condo with an Elevator. Great Location & Nice Views, Fully Furnished!! Spacious open split floor plan with hardwood floors in all the rooms, Large Master suite, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops. Ceiling Fans, Laundry room, Closet storage and a screened Porch. Community features include business center, fitness center, sauna, heated spa, pool and internet. Near I-75, USF, Shopping & Restaurants. Available immediately. All appliances, Washer and Dryer included. Rent includes Internet, basic Cable TV, Garbage, Grounds Maintenance, Water & Sewer. Shorter lease term available.