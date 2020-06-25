All apartments in Tampa
8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY
Last updated August 2 2019 at 12:01 AM

8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY

8525 Hidden River Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Luxurious 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath third floor Condo with an Elevator. Great Location & Nice Views, Fully Furnished!! Spacious open split floor plan with hardwood floors in all the rooms, Large Master suite, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops. Ceiling Fans, Laundry room, Closet storage and a screened Porch. Community features include business center, fitness center, sauna, heated spa, pool and internet. Near I-75, USF, Shopping & Restaurants. Available immediately. All appliances, Washer and Dryer included. Rent includes Internet, basic Cable TV, Garbage, Grounds Maintenance, Water & Sewer. Shorter lease term available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY have any available units?
8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY have?
Some of 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 HIDDEN RIVER PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
