8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE

Gorgeous and roomy 1511 Sq Ft two car garage townhouse will be available to move in on September 1st,2020. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliance. Beautiful view from sliding glass doors of conservation area, located near the community pool. Master bedroom suite and two large bedrooms and two full baths are located upstairs. Downstairs are living room, kitchen and half restroom. Hammock is close to intersection of I-75 and I-275, Tampa premium outlet mall, Wiregrass mall. Also, you can enjoy great restaurants, good schools and all the convince of New Tampa. No pets, solid income and credit is required. HOA application and fee also required! Please note that a potential tenant will be required to provide security deposit of $2000 plus the first and last month rent/payment.

