8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE

8524 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue · (813) 352-9657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8524 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1580 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,580

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1511 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and spacious townhouse in New Tampa - Property Id: 315464

Gorgeous and roomy 1511 Sq Ft two car garage townhouse will be available to move in on September 1st,2020. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliance. Beautiful view from sliding glass doors of conservation area, located near the community pool. Master bedroom suite and two large bedrooms and two full baths are located upstairs. Downstairs are living room, kitchen and half restroom. Hammock is close to intersection of I-75 and I-275, Tampa premium outlet mall, Wiregrass mall. Also, you can enjoy great restaurants, good schools and all the convince of New Tampa. No pets, solid income and credit is required. HOA application and fee also required! Please note that a potential tenant will be required to provide security deposit of $2000 plus the first and last month rent/payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8524-sandpiper-ridge-ave-tampa-fl/315464
Property Id 315464

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE have any available units?
8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE have?
Some of 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE offers parking.
Does 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE has a pool.
Does 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE has units with dishwashers.
