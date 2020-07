8517 GABLEBEND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED 2/2 TOWN HOME LOCATED IN GATED HAMMOCKS COMMUNITY. THIS HOME OFFERS A VERY NICE FLOORPLAN AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH EAT IN DINETTE AREA. FIRST FLOOR HAS WOOD FLOORS AND LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT, INSIDE STORAGE UNDER STAIRS AND LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM! THE UPSTAIRS PROVIDES A LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE MASTER BATH. THE SECOND BEDROOM ALSO NICELY SIZED AND HALL FULL BATH. THE COMMUNITY HAS A POOL AND OTHER AMENITIES FOR TENANT TO ENJOY! WILL CONSIDER PETS AND HOA DOES REQUIRE SCREENING PROCESS. HOME IS READY NOW FOR MOVE IN!