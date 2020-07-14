8507 Brushleaf Way

Amenities

Hurry to see this gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA townhouse in the Hammocks gated pool community! This lovely town home has a lot to offer. The home has neutral colors throughout and ceramic tile on the first floor. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and eat in space in kitchen. The kitchen also offers a large pantry for all your storage needs. The cozy living area is perfect to entertain your guest, with a half bathroom for your convenience. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms suites, each with its own bathroom! The two spacious bedrooms are light and airy and offer ample closets space. Also located upstairs is the washer and dryer for easy access and convenience. The Hammocks gated community offers its residents pools, a fitness center and a clubhouse. Located conveniently in New Tampa, it is near I-75, I-275 and Bruce B. Downs. Close to the Shoppes at Wiregrass, restaurants, retail, theaters and entertainment. This is short commute to downtown Tampa and minutes away from the University of South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center, and VA Hospital. What a great location for anyone who wants to be to be next to everything Tampa has to offer. Trash is included in the rent! $100 HOA application required per 18+ 7-30 day processing prior to move in. Available now!