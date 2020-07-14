All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8507 Brushleaf Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8507 Brushleaf Way
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

8507 Brushleaf Way

8507 Brushleaf Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8507 Brushleaf Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Hurry to see this gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA townhouse in the Hammocks gated pool community! This lovely town home has a lot to offer. The home has neutral colors throughout and ceramic tile on the first floor. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and eat in space in kitchen. The kitchen also offers a large pantry for all your storage needs. The cozy living area is perfect to entertain your guest, with a half bathroom for your convenience. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms suites, each with its own bathroom! The two spacious bedrooms are light and airy and offer ample closets space. Also located upstairs is the washer and dryer for easy access and convenience. The Hammocks gated community offers its residents pools, a fitness center and a clubhouse. Located conveniently in New Tampa, it is near I-75, I-275 and Bruce B. Downs. Close to the Shoppes at Wiregrass, restaurants, retail, theaters and entertainment. This is short commute to downtown Tampa and minutes away from the University of South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center, and VA Hospital. What a great location for anyone who wants to be to be next to everything Tampa has to offer. Trash is included in the rent! $100 HOA application required per 18+ 7-30 day processing prior to move in. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 Brushleaf Way have any available units?
8507 Brushleaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8507 Brushleaf Way have?
Some of 8507 Brushleaf Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8507 Brushleaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
8507 Brushleaf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 Brushleaf Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8507 Brushleaf Way is pet friendly.
Does 8507 Brushleaf Way offer parking?
No, 8507 Brushleaf Way does not offer parking.
Does 8507 Brushleaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8507 Brushleaf Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 Brushleaf Way have a pool?
Yes, 8507 Brushleaf Way has a pool.
Does 8507 Brushleaf Way have accessible units?
No, 8507 Brushleaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 Brushleaf Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8507 Brushleaf Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College