All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE

822 Bayside Drive · (813) 538-8016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

822 Bayside Drive, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning Open Bay Views and Spectacular Sunsets! One Of A Kind South Tampa Red Brick Home In One Of The Most Sought After Neighborhoods In Tampa. Convenient South Tampa Location, Just A Few Minutes To Tampa International Airport, Shopping, Restaurants, Raymond James Stadium, Yankees Spring Training/Steinbrenner Field And A Quick Trip Over The Bridge To Clearwater, St.Pete And All The Best Beaches. Spacious Home With A Chef's Dream Kitchen With A 6 Burner Wolf Stove. Double Ovens, Sub Zero Fridge And A Walk In Pantry. Oversized Great Room Over Looking A Relaxing Screened In Back Porch With An Out Door Kitchen, Heated Pool And Spa. Spacious Bedrooms With Walk In Closets. Large Master Bedroom With, Flex Space As Home Office, Gym Or Sitting Room And French Doors Leading To A Private Balcony With Unbelievable Views Of Tampa Bay, En Suite With Updated Bathroom, Soaking Bathtub, Walk In Shower, And Two Walk- In Closets. Down Stairs Movie/TV Room, Equipped With Projector And Large Screen, Formal Dining Room, And Breakfast Dining Area. Whole House Generator, Yard Maintenance And Pool Maintenance Included. You Will Not Want To Miss Seeing This Amazing Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity