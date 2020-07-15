822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Stunning Open Bay Views and Spectacular Sunsets! One Of A Kind South Tampa Red Brick Home In One Of The Most Sought After Neighborhoods In Tampa. Convenient South Tampa Location, Just A Few Minutes To Tampa International Airport, Shopping, Restaurants, Raymond James Stadium, Yankees Spring Training/Steinbrenner Field And A Quick Trip Over The Bridge To Clearwater, St.Pete And All The Best Beaches. Spacious Home With A Chef's Dream Kitchen With A 6 Burner Wolf Stove. Double Ovens, Sub Zero Fridge And A Walk In Pantry. Oversized Great Room Over Looking A Relaxing Screened In Back Porch With An Out Door Kitchen, Heated Pool And Spa. Spacious Bedrooms With Walk In Closets. Large Master Bedroom With, Flex Space As Home Office, Gym Or Sitting Room And French Doors Leading To A Private Balcony With Unbelievable Views Of Tampa Bay, En Suite With Updated Bathroom, Soaking Bathtub, Walk In Shower, And Two Walk- In Closets. Down Stairs Movie/TV Room, Equipped With Projector And Large Screen, Formal Dining Room, And Breakfast Dining Area. Whole House Generator, Yard Maintenance And Pool Maintenance Included. You Will Not Want To Miss Seeing This Amazing Home.