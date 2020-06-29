8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. There is a formal living/dining combo when you first walk in that leads to the family room and kitchen area. The kitchen includes dark cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances along with a nicely sized island. Off the kitchen is a spacious laundry room with plenty of storage space. 1st floor has ceramic tile throughout and the 2nd floor has carpet. Upstairs you have all 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a loft. The master bedroom includes ample storage space in the closet and lots of natural lighting. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub and stand alone shower. All secondary bedrooms come with lots of space and each closet has closet organizers. The secondary bath has dual sinks and a shower/tub combo. The backyard is spacious and has a large covered patio that is great for outdoor entertaining.