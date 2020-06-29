All apartments in Tampa
8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE
8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE

8209 Dunham Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8209 Dunham Station Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. There is a formal living/dining combo when you first walk in that leads to the family room and kitchen area. The kitchen includes dark cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances along with a nicely sized island. Off the kitchen is a spacious laundry room with plenty of storage space. 1st floor has ceramic tile throughout and the 2nd floor has carpet. Upstairs you have all 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a loft. The master bedroom includes ample storage space in the closet and lots of natural lighting. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub and stand alone shower. All secondary bedrooms come with lots of space and each closet has closet organizers. The secondary bath has dual sinks and a shower/tub combo. The backyard is spacious and has a large covered patio that is great for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have any available units?
8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have?
Some of 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8209 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

