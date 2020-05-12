8208 N 17th St

Amenities

FRESHLY REMODELED 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home available for sale! This beautiful bungalow just went through a complete remodel which included; new stucco, a full interior and exterior paint, fence repair, a full bathroom remodel, and new vinyl throughout! This beautiful home is move in ready for the next owner! It's conveniently located near parks, shopping, bus lines, Busch Gardens, USF, and I-275 making it an easy commute to travel throughout the Tampa Bay Area. Call today to schedule a showing!