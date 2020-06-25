All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

8171 Stone View Dr

8171 Stone View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8171 Stone View Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Attractive 3/2.5 bath town home with one car garage in highly desirable location close to High Wood Preserve in West Meadows (HOA approval required) near shopping and entertainment and more! This town home community is gated and allows Tenants access to Recreational areas of West Meadows with community pool and playground. The home includes nice living room area, pretty kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar! The living room leads to sliding glass doors to outdoor open patio area. Second level includes three bedrooms with master bathroom with pretty shower area and second bath with full tub and shower both. Enjoy this pretty home in wonderful New Tampa location, available for AUGUST move in date.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON SHOWING ONLY

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
Cats only please
HOA Approval and Application Fee Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8171 Stone View Dr have any available units?
8171 Stone View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8171 Stone View Dr have?
Some of 8171 Stone View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8171 Stone View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8171 Stone View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8171 Stone View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8171 Stone View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8171 Stone View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8171 Stone View Dr offers parking.
Does 8171 Stone View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8171 Stone View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8171 Stone View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8171 Stone View Dr has a pool.
Does 8171 Stone View Dr have accessible units?
No, 8171 Stone View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8171 Stone View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8171 Stone View Dr has units with dishwashers.
