8171 Stone View Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Attractive 3/2.5 bath town home with one car garage in highly desirable location close to High Wood Preserve in West Meadows (HOA approval required) near shopping and entertainment and more! This town home community is gated and allows Tenants access to Recreational areas of West Meadows with community pool and playground. The home includes nice living room area, pretty kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar! The living room leads to sliding glass doors to outdoor open patio area. Second level includes three bedrooms with master bathroom with pretty shower area and second bath with full tub and shower both. Enjoy this pretty home in wonderful New Tampa location, available for AUGUST move in date.



SUNDAY AFTERNOON SHOWING ONLY



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Cats only please

HOA Approval and Application Fee Required.