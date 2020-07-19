8161 STONE LEAF LANE

Amenities
See this listing in Stone Ridge at Highwoods Preserve. This gated community has a pool with waterslide, jogging/walking trails and dog parks. The 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is clean and ready for your move in. Master bedroom has been upgraded with walk in closets. Has a 1 car garage plus extra visitor parking right out front. Washer/Dryer included inside the unit. Includes dishwasher, disposal, stainless microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Back of home has a small covered patio with view of a a peaceful preserve. Call today. This won't last long!