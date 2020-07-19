All apartments in Tampa
8161 STONE LEAF LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8161 STONE LEAF LANE

8161 Stone Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8161 Stone Leaf Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
See this listing in Stone Ridge at Highwoods Preserve. This gated community has a pool with waterslide, jogging/walking trails and dog parks. The 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is clean and ready for your move in. Master bedroom has been upgraded with walk in closets. Has a 1 car garage plus extra visitor parking right out front. Washer/Dryer included inside the unit. Includes dishwasher, disposal, stainless microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Back of home has a small covered patio with view of a a peaceful preserve. Call today. This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 STONE LEAF LANE have any available units?
8161 STONE LEAF LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8161 STONE LEAF LANE have?
Some of 8161 STONE LEAF LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 STONE LEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8161 STONE LEAF LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 STONE LEAF LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8161 STONE LEAF LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8161 STONE LEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8161 STONE LEAF LANE offers parking.
Does 8161 STONE LEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8161 STONE LEAF LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 STONE LEAF LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8161 STONE LEAF LANE has a pool.
Does 8161 STONE LEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 8161 STONE LEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 STONE LEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8161 STONE LEAF LANE has units with dishwashers.
