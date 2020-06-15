8152 STONE LEAF LANE

Amenities

Pristine 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Stone Ridge has been made over and will be ready for immediate occupancy. New laminate flooring, tile, paint and window coverings inside, as well as stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer make life easy on the inside, plus a new screened in patio allows you to enjoy conservation views while outside. Residents of Stone Ridge also enjoy resort-style living at the community clubhouse which boasts a pool with 2 story waterside, playground, exercise room, tennis courts, and jogging/hiking trails. Water, sewer and lawn care is included in rent. Rental Req: Min Credit score 600, 3x monthly rent, no evictions or outstanding landlord debt. One pet considered on case-by-case basis.