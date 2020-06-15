All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8152 STONE LEAF LANE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

8152 STONE LEAF LANE

8152 Stone Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

8152 Stone Leaf Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Pristine 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Stone Ridge has been made over and will be ready for immediate occupancy. New laminate flooring, tile, paint and window coverings inside, as well as stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer make life easy on the inside, plus a new screened in patio allows you to enjoy conservation views while outside. Residents of Stone Ridge also enjoy resort-style living at the community clubhouse which boasts a pool with 2 story waterside, playground, exercise room, tennis courts, and jogging/hiking trails. Water, sewer and lawn care is included in rent. Rental Req: Min Credit score 600, 3x monthly rent, no evictions or outstanding landlord debt. One pet considered on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8152 STONE LEAF LANE have any available units?
8152 STONE LEAF LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8152 STONE LEAF LANE have?
Some of 8152 STONE LEAF LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8152 STONE LEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8152 STONE LEAF LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8152 STONE LEAF LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8152 STONE LEAF LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8152 STONE LEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8152 STONE LEAF LANE does offer parking.
Does 8152 STONE LEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8152 STONE LEAF LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8152 STONE LEAF LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8152 STONE LEAF LANE has a pool.
Does 8152 STONE LEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 8152 STONE LEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8152 STONE LEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8152 STONE LEAF LANE has units with dishwashers.
