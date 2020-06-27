8149 Stone Leaf Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0358b90f8 ---- Stunning 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse at 1278 square feet located in the GATED COMMUNITY of STONE RIDGE AT HIGHWOODS PRESERVE. Entryway boasts designer tiled floors, high ceilings and a coat closet. Half bath has been elegantly painted. Open great room with large windows, hardwood floors and gorgeous views of the conservation. Kitchen with stone tile walls, marble floors, newer appliances, desk area and breakfast bar. Master bedroom is very spacious with walk in closet and views of conservation. Master bath with vanity, marble floors, large shower with designer tile and large mirrors. Additional bedroom has wood floors and is a good size room. Upstairs also has a small loft perfect for a computer area. Sit out on the screened lanai and enjoy those quiet moments with no backyard neighbors. This beautiful townhome even boasts a tiled bbq area. Townhome includes inside utility room with a washer and dryer. Oversized one car garage. Water, Sewer, Pest control and Lawn are included in rental price. Conveniently located only 2 mins to I-75, shopping, restaurants & great schools. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, Brandon, University of South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center, James A Haley Veterans Hospital, University Community Hospital, St Joe\'s Hospital, Tampa general Hospital, Ybor City, Clearwater & St Pete Excellent amenities offered through West Meadows community center within a short walk. NO PETS ALLOWED. HOA REQUIRED $150 HOA APPLICATION FEE.



$60 application fee.n$150 HOA application fee. Check to be made payable to Stone Ridge HOA. nnn 12 Months Controlled Access Access Gate Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Club House Courtyard Disposal Dryer Gym / Excercise Room Internet Ready Pool Scenic View Secure Stove Tennis Courts Vaulted Ceilings Walk In Closet(S) Washing Machine