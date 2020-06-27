All apartments in Tampa
8149 Stone Leaf Ln
8149 Stone Leaf Ln

8149 Stone Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8149 Stone Leaf Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0358b90f8 ---- Stunning 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse at 1278 square feet located in the GATED COMMUNITY of STONE RIDGE AT HIGHWOODS PRESERVE. Entryway boasts designer tiled floors, high ceilings and a coat closet. Half bath has been elegantly painted. Open great room with large windows, hardwood floors and gorgeous views of the conservation. Kitchen with stone tile walls, marble floors, newer appliances, desk area and breakfast bar. Master bedroom is very spacious with walk in closet and views of conservation. Master bath with vanity, marble floors, large shower with designer tile and large mirrors. Additional bedroom has wood floors and is a good size room. Upstairs also has a small loft perfect for a computer area. Sit out on the screened lanai and enjoy those quiet moments with no backyard neighbors. This beautiful townhome even boasts a tiled bbq area. Townhome includes inside utility room with a washer and dryer. Oversized one car garage. Water, Sewer, Pest control and Lawn are included in rental price. Conveniently located only 2 mins to I-75, shopping, restaurants & great schools. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, Brandon, University of South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center, James A Haley Veterans Hospital, University Community Hospital, St Joe\'s Hospital, Tampa general Hospital, Ybor City, Clearwater & St Pete Excellent amenities offered through West Meadows community center within a short walk. NO PETS ALLOWED. HOA REQUIRED $150 HOA APPLICATION FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8149 Stone Leaf Ln have any available units?
8149 Stone Leaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8149 Stone Leaf Ln have?
Some of 8149 Stone Leaf Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8149 Stone Leaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8149 Stone Leaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8149 Stone Leaf Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8149 Stone Leaf Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8149 Stone Leaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8149 Stone Leaf Ln offers parking.
Does 8149 Stone Leaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8149 Stone Leaf Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8149 Stone Leaf Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8149 Stone Leaf Ln has a pool.
Does 8149 Stone Leaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 8149 Stone Leaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8149 Stone Leaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8149 Stone Leaf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
