Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8146 Stone Leaf Lane

8146 Stone Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8146 Stone Leaf Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome - Move in ready! Maintenance free living in a gated beautiful community of West Meadows in New Tampa. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage with built in cabinets. Enjoy your coffee in the morning with a view. On the first floor you will find a family room, breakfast nook, kitchen, and laundry room. The second floor has all three bedrooms are on the. Spacious master bedroom, walk in closet, walk in shower, and double sinks. Guest parking spaces in the community. Nature walking and jogging trails. FREE access to West Meadows clubhouse - modern fitness centers, swimming pools with lap lanes, community events, water slide, playground, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts. Visit West Meadows website's for community activities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5684288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8146 Stone Leaf Lane have any available units?
8146 Stone Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8146 Stone Leaf Lane have?
Some of 8146 Stone Leaf Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8146 Stone Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8146 Stone Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8146 Stone Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8146 Stone Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8146 Stone Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8146 Stone Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 8146 Stone Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8146 Stone Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8146 Stone Leaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8146 Stone Leaf Lane has a pool.
Does 8146 Stone Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 8146 Stone Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8146 Stone Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8146 Stone Leaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

