8146 Stone Leaf Lane

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome - Move in ready! Maintenance free living in a gated beautiful community of West Meadows in New Tampa. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage with built in cabinets. Enjoy your coffee in the morning with a view. On the first floor you will find a family room, breakfast nook, kitchen, and laundry room. The second floor has all three bedrooms are on the. Spacious master bedroom, walk in closet, walk in shower, and double sinks. Guest parking spaces in the community. Nature walking and jogging trails. FREE access to West Meadows clubhouse - modern fitness centers, swimming pools with lap lanes, community events, water slide, playground, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts. Visit West Meadows website's for community activities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5684288)