8121 N Ola

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautifully well kept retro style home. This home features a big front and back yard with colorful tropical landscaping. Original terrazzo flooring throughout and freshly painted walls with a bonus room. Living room is bright and light with ceiling fan. Bedrooms are a decent size. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets space. The dining area has glass doors leading to a huge redwood deck great for entertaining! The back yard is fully fenced in with a storage shed. Great location close to everything, airport, beaches, major shopping, bus line, schools hospitals, easy commute downtown