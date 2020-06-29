All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:07 PM

8121 N Ola

8121 North Ola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8121 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautifully well kept retro style home. This home features a big front and back yard with colorful tropical landscaping. Original terrazzo flooring throughout and freshly painted walls with a bonus room. Living room is bright and light with ceiling fan. Bedrooms are a decent size. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets space. The dining area has glass doors leading to a huge redwood deck great for entertaining! The back yard is fully fenced in with a storage shed. Great location close to everything, airport, beaches, major shopping, bus line, schools hospitals, easy commute downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 N Ola have any available units?
8121 N Ola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8121 N Ola currently offering any rent specials?
8121 N Ola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 N Ola pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 N Ola is pet friendly.
Does 8121 N Ola offer parking?
No, 8121 N Ola does not offer parking.
Does 8121 N Ola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 N Ola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 N Ola have a pool?
No, 8121 N Ola does not have a pool.
Does 8121 N Ola have accessible units?
No, 8121 N Ola does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 N Ola have units with dishwashers?
No, 8121 N Ola does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8121 N Ola have units with air conditioning?
No, 8121 N Ola does not have units with air conditioning.

