805 East Knollwood Street

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this beautiful 2BR 2BA home that features a welcoming covered front porch and established landscaping! Enjoy an updated interior with fresh paint and hardwood flooring throughout. Inspire the chef with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with completed pretty backsplash, cabinets and counters. Plenty of light in bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. A covered side deck accesses the fenced-in, grass private backyard! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: Old Seminole Heights
High school: Hillsborough High School
Middle school: Memorial Middle School
Elementary school: Seminole Elementary School
