805 East Knollwood Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

805 East Knollwood Street

805 East Knollwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 East Knollwood Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this beautiful 2BR 2BA home that features a welcoming covered front porch and established landscaping! Enjoy an updated interior with fresh paint and hardwood flooring throughout. Inspire the chef with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with completed pretty backsplash, cabinets and counters. Plenty of light in bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. A covered side deck accesses the fenced-in, grass private backyard! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Old Seminole Heights

High school: Hillsborough High School

Middle school: Memorial Middle School

Elementary school: Seminole Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 East Knollwood Street have any available units?
805 East Knollwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 East Knollwood Street have?
Some of 805 East Knollwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 East Knollwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 East Knollwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 East Knollwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 805 East Knollwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 805 East Knollwood Street offer parking?
No, 805 East Knollwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 East Knollwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 East Knollwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 East Knollwood Street have a pool?
No, 805 East Knollwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 East Knollwood Street have accessible units?
No, 805 East Knollwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 East Knollwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 East Knollwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

