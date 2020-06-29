805 East Knollwood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this beautiful 2BR 2BA home that features a welcoming covered front porch and established landscaping! Enjoy an updated interior with fresh paint and hardwood flooring throughout. Inspire the chef with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with completed pretty backsplash, cabinets and counters. Plenty of light in bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. A covered side deck accesses the fenced-in, grass private backyard! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Old Seminole Heights



High school: Hillsborough High School



Middle school: Memorial Middle School



Elementary school: Seminole Elementary School

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.