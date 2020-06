Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful heart of Tampa home with large screened pool plus huge covered patio. Master bath redone with large shower and double sinks. Access to pool area from master for convenience, too! Terrazzo floors plus indoor laundry room. Large extra room for either bonus, office, or additional bedroom. Galley style kitchen with stove top plus wall oven. You will love the peace and quiet of this home that is only 2 blocks from river with a small park area. Call me to view!