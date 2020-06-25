7912 Hampton Lake Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table garage internet access tennis court

4BR / 2.5BA - Striking neo-traditional home in Grand Hampton! Featuring a modern open layout, cathedral ceilings, formal dining room and a spacious kitchen with rich wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The first floor master suite includes a huge walk in closet, double sinks, a garden tub and separate walk in shower. The three large guest bedrooms are on the second floor which also has a bonus loft! This New Tampa home was just built in 2012 and is a picture perfect model like home with upgrades galore! In Grand Hampton, residents enjoy a very active lifestyle, The Hampton Club is an 8,300 square-foot facility featuring a Grand Club Room offering an area for casual gatherings in front of the fireplace, fitness and aerobics center, as well as gaming tables and kitchen facilities. Take advantage of any and all of what Grand Hampton has to offer, including: fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, multi-use Aquatic Center that includes separate competition and resort-style swimming pools and water-slide, four lighted tennis courts, playground and multi-purpose lawn, Golf Putting Course, Grand Club Room, billiards, wet bar, card tables and high-speed internet access. No matter what your lifestyle, Grand Hampton serves up the right mix of country club amenities, modern conveniences and community programmed activities to keep everyone connected, comfortable and entertained. To view this beautiful property, please all Listing Agent Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.