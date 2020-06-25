All apartments in Tampa
7912 Hampton Lake Dr

7912 Hampton Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Hampton Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
tennis court
4BR / 2.5BA - Striking neo-traditional home in Grand Hampton! Featuring a modern open layout, cathedral ceilings, formal dining room and a spacious kitchen with rich wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The first floor master suite includes a huge walk in closet, double sinks, a garden tub and separate walk in shower. The three large guest bedrooms are on the second floor which also has a bonus loft! This New Tampa home was just built in 2012 and is a picture perfect model like home with upgrades galore! In Grand Hampton, residents enjoy a very active lifestyle, The Hampton Club is an 8,300 square-foot facility featuring a Grand Club Room offering an area for casual gatherings in front of the fireplace, fitness and aerobics center, as well as gaming tables and kitchen facilities. Take advantage of any and all of what Grand Hampton has to offer, including: fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, multi-use Aquatic Center that includes separate competition and resort-style swimming pools and water-slide, four lighted tennis courts, playground and multi-purpose lawn, Golf Putting Course, Grand Club Room, billiards, wet bar, card tables and high-speed internet access. No matter what your lifestyle, Grand Hampton serves up the right mix of country club amenities, modern conveniences and community programmed activities to keep everyone connected, comfortable and entertained. To view this beautiful property, please all Listing Agent Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Hampton Lake Dr have any available units?
7912 Hampton Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 Hampton Lake Dr have?
Some of 7912 Hampton Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Hampton Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Hampton Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Hampton Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Hampton Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Hampton Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7912 Hampton Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 7912 Hampton Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7912 Hampton Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Hampton Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7912 Hampton Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 7912 Hampton Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 7912 Hampton Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Hampton Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7912 Hampton Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
