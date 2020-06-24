Rent Calculator
7710 N Riverdale Ave
7710 North Riverdale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7710 North Riverdale Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute and Clean 4/2 home in walking distance to Riverview Terrace Park! Free Application and no credit checks. Apply today to view this home in person!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have any available units?
7710 N Riverdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 7710 N Riverdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7710 N Riverdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 N Riverdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave offer parking?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have a pool?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
