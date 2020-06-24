All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7710 N Riverdale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7710 N Riverdale Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7710 N Riverdale Ave

7710 North Riverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7710 North Riverdale Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute and Clean 4/2 home in walking distance to Riverview Terrace Park! Free Application and no credit checks. Apply today to view this home in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have any available units?
7710 N Riverdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7710 N Riverdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7710 N Riverdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 N Riverdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave offer parking?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have a pool?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 N Riverdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 N Riverdale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College