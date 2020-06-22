7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath historic bungalow near Seminole Heights in Tampa. Fenced in yard. All major appliances included. Granite counters in kitchen. Located near all that Seminole has to offer. This one will go quick so call today!