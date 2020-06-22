All apartments in Tampa
7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE

7710 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7710 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath historic bungalow near Seminole Heights in Tampa. Fenced in yard. All major appliances included. Granite counters in kitchen. Located near all that Seminole has to offer. This one will go quick so call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
