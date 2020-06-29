7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rare! Newer construction on a quiet street brimming with upgrades galore in Old Seminole Heights! Every option you can possibly imagine comes true in this 2,119 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, attached 2 car garage bungalow in Old Seminole Heights, just a block from the river! Wake up in your oversized master bedroom with a tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Take a shower in the frameless glass shower enclosure with a rain showerhead or take a bath in the master bathroom’s stand-alone soaking tub! Work from home in the secluded office with solid laminate flooring or enjoy a short drive to work being centrally located in Old Seminole Heights. Keep an eye on your house with an included 8 camera Lorex surveillance system. When you arrive home, pull in on the spacious brick paver driveway to your attached two car garage. Step inside, grab your wine glass from the built-in wine rack, and grab your favorite bottle of wine from the wine fridge. Cook your favorite meal with the exhaust vented to the outdoors, while you serve your charcuterie board on your Quartz countertops. Finish the night around a fire on your lanai, with pre-plumbing for an outdoor sink already prepared. Everything from a laundry room with cabinets and a utility sink, to custom tile in the Guest bathroom, to crown molding and upgraded cabinetry featuring dove-tail construction and soft close technology throughout, this home is everything you’ve been looking for!