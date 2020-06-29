All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE

7709 Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7709 Dartmouth Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare! Newer construction on a quiet street brimming with upgrades galore in Old Seminole Heights! Every option you can possibly imagine comes true in this 2,119 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, attached 2 car garage bungalow in Old Seminole Heights, just a block from the river! Wake up in your oversized master bedroom with a tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Take a shower in the frameless glass shower enclosure with a rain showerhead or take a bath in the master bathroom’s stand-alone soaking tub! Work from home in the secluded office with solid laminate flooring or enjoy a short drive to work being centrally located in Old Seminole Heights. Keep an eye on your house with an included 8 camera Lorex surveillance system. When you arrive home, pull in on the spacious brick paver driveway to your attached two car garage. Step inside, grab your wine glass from the built-in wine rack, and grab your favorite bottle of wine from the wine fridge. Cook your favorite meal with the exhaust vented to the outdoors, while you serve your charcuterie board on your Quartz countertops. Finish the night around a fire on your lanai, with pre-plumbing for an outdoor sink already prepared. Everything from a laundry room with cabinets and a utility sink, to custom tile in the Guest bathroom, to crown molding and upgraded cabinetry featuring dove-tail construction and soft close technology throughout, this home is everything you’ve been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE have any available units?
7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE have?
Some of 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College