Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

7517 N DIXON AVENUE

7517 Dixon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7517 Dixon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome located in Seminole Heights just minutes away from all the restaurants, bars, and entertainment! The Home has been upgraded with New Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances, New vinyl floors, carpet, and fresh paint. The bedrooms and bathrooms are located upstairs and the master bedroom includes a big WALK IN CLOSET! Newer WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED! With plenty of space this property also includes a concrete 2 car parking pad and additional parking for guests on the street. The community features a POOL, FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, BUSINESS CENTER, PLAYGROUND, and KITCHEN! There is also an onsite daycare center and a dog park close by. This place is ready for move-in TODAY! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

