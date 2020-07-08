7517 N DIXON AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome located in Seminole Heights just minutes away from all the restaurants, bars, and entertainment! The Home has been upgraded with New Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances, New vinyl floors, carpet, and fresh paint. The bedrooms and bathrooms are located upstairs and the master bedroom includes a big WALK IN CLOSET! Newer WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED! With plenty of space this property also includes a concrete 2 car parking pad and additional parking for guests on the street. The community features a POOL, FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, BUSINESS CENTER, PLAYGROUND, and KITCHEN! There is also an onsite daycare center and a dog park close by. This place is ready for move-in TODAY! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!