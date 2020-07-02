7509 S Morton St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming bungalow style home with front porch for relaxing. Home features new laminate flooring throughout. Open layout with vaulted ceiling. Fully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances ,with granite counter tops, and cabinets. Living room dinning combo with neutral colors throughout. Master has walk in closet. Wood deck out back with fenced in back yard. This is simple living! No neighbors across the street with a park directly across the street what else can you ask for? Great location located near Macdill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport, Beaches, all major shopping , Downtown Tampa.