7509 S Morton St
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:07 PM

7509 S Morton St

7509 South Morton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7509 South Morton Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming bungalow style home with front porch for relaxing. Home features new laminate flooring throughout. Open layout with vaulted ceiling. Fully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances ,with granite counter tops, and cabinets. Living room dinning combo with neutral colors throughout. Master has walk in closet. Wood deck out back with fenced in back yard. This is simple living! No neighbors across the street with a park directly across the street what else can you ask for? Great location located near Macdill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport, Beaches, all major shopping , Downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 S Morton St have any available units?
7509 S Morton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7509 S Morton St have?
Some of 7509 S Morton St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 S Morton St currently offering any rent specials?
7509 S Morton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 S Morton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 S Morton St is pet friendly.
Does 7509 S Morton St offer parking?
No, 7509 S Morton St does not offer parking.
Does 7509 S Morton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 S Morton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 S Morton St have a pool?
No, 7509 S Morton St does not have a pool.
Does 7509 S Morton St have accessible units?
No, 7509 S Morton St does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 S Morton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 S Morton St does not have units with dishwashers.

