745 Cruise View Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Updated 1Bd/1Ba + Den on Desirable Harbour Island - Property Id: 226112



Wonderful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo plus den/office with an oversized 2 car garage in the highly desirable waterfront community of Island Place. This updated 1023 sqft condo features laminate flooring, granite counter tops and and high ceilings - all complete with a spacious and open floor plan. Bedroom comfortably fits a king size bedroom set, the condo is complete with an in-unit washer and dryer. This condo lives much larger than comparable 1 bedroom options around Tampa. Sip your coffee and watch the cruise ships come in from your balcony on one of the most private streets of the Island Place Community. You'll be walking distance to Amalie Arena, downtown Tampa and Channelside. Other community features include resort style living with the clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, hot tubs, fitness center, playground, BBQ pits and 24 hour manned security gates. Water, sewer and trash included in the rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226112

Property Id 226112



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5573714)