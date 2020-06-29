All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
745 Cruise View Dr.
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

745 Cruise View Dr.

745 Cruise View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

745 Cruise View Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Updated 1Bd/1Ba + Den on Desirable Harbour Island - Property Id: 226112

Wonderful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo plus den/office with an oversized 2 car garage in the highly desirable waterfront community of Island Place. This updated 1023 sqft condo features laminate flooring, granite counter tops and and high ceilings - all complete with a spacious and open floor plan. Bedroom comfortably fits a king size bedroom set, the condo is complete with an in-unit washer and dryer. This condo lives much larger than comparable 1 bedroom options around Tampa. Sip your coffee and watch the cruise ships come in from your balcony on one of the most private streets of the Island Place Community. You'll be walking distance to Amalie Arena, downtown Tampa and Channelside. Other community features include resort style living with the clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, hot tubs, fitness center, playground, BBQ pits and 24 hour manned security gates. Water, sewer and trash included in the rent.
Property Id 226112

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Cruise View Dr. have any available units?
745 Cruise View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Cruise View Dr. have?
Some of 745 Cruise View Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Cruise View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
745 Cruise View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Cruise View Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 745 Cruise View Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 745 Cruise View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 745 Cruise View Dr. offers parking.
Does 745 Cruise View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Cruise View Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Cruise View Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 745 Cruise View Dr. has a pool.
Does 745 Cruise View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 745 Cruise View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Cruise View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Cruise View Dr. has units with dishwashers.

