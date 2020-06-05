7305 N ORLEANS AVENUE

7305 North Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604 Lowry Park Central
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available now, fully renovated, no prior tenants, you will be the first to this bright upscale rental with nothing to do but move in! Recessed lighting, large bathrooms, barn doors, granite, stainless, convection etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
