728 E 113 AVENUE

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This complex is 28 almost all identical unit floor plan. Water sewer and garbage included in rent! And yes Section 8 can be accepted this 33612 zip code. Great location near I275 and Fowler... And is currently being renovated as each unit becomes available. Currently units available to rent have All new kitchen and bath cabinets and granite counters! Also new paint whole unit, and the carpet and pad just replaced too!!! But some have main floor ceramic tile. some have main floor vinyl or laminate. All have attached individual laundry closet with hook ups off rear patio perfect for full size stackables! E/Z parking and now has video surveillance of parking lot too!! Low traffic neighborhood street. These do not last long when seen. Have this one unit currently available now. And wow this is currently Wharton High school district! But tenants should verify all info and the schools. Each unit number matches their individual address.