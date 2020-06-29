All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7212 South Saint Patrick Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

7212 South Saint Patrick Street

7212 St Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

7212 St Patrick Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in Port Tampa City close to MacDill AFB and South Tampa shops and restaurants. This home has a large grand entrance living room leading to the 3 upstairs bedrooms. Downstairs is access to large two car garage, laundry room and master bedroom. House features include: plantation shutters, hardwood floors, walk in closets, granite counter tops, and gourmet kitchen. Screened in porch leads to fenced in backyard that has views of old Florida nature.

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements:

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

App fee $60/per adult

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 South Saint Patrick Street have any available units?
7212 South Saint Patrick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 South Saint Patrick Street have?
Some of 7212 South Saint Patrick Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 South Saint Patrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
7212 South Saint Patrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 South Saint Patrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7212 South Saint Patrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 7212 South Saint Patrick Street offer parking?
Yes, 7212 South Saint Patrick Street offers parking.
Does 7212 South Saint Patrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 South Saint Patrick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 South Saint Patrick Street have a pool?
No, 7212 South Saint Patrick Street does not have a pool.
Does 7212 South Saint Patrick Street have accessible units?
No, 7212 South Saint Patrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 South Saint Patrick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7212 South Saint Patrick Street has units with dishwashers.
