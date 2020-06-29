7212 South Saint Patrick Street

Amenities

This property offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in Port Tampa City close to MacDill AFB and South Tampa shops and restaurants. This home has a large grand entrance living room leading to the 3 upstairs bedrooms. Downstairs is access to large two car garage, laundry room and master bedroom. House features include: plantation shutters, hardwood floors, walk in closets, granite counter tops, and gourmet kitchen. Screened in porch leads to fenced in backyard that has views of old Florida nature.



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements:



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



App fee $60/per adult



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.