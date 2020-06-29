7212 South Saint Patrick Street

Amenities
This property offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in Port Tampa City close to MacDill AFB and South Tampa shops and restaurants. This home has a large grand entrance living room leading to the 3 upstairs bedrooms. Downstairs is access to large two car garage, laundry room and master bedroom. House features include: plantation shutters, hardwood floors, walk in closets, granite counter tops, and gourmet kitchen. Screened in porch leads to fenced in backyard that has views of old Florida nature.
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements:
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
App fee $60/per adult
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.