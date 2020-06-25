All apartments in Tampa
7147 E Bank Dr 201
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

7147 E Bank Dr 201

7147 E Bank Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7147 E Bank Dr, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautifully UPDATED 2 bedroom 2 bath Duplex Condo - Property Id: 117089

***Beautifully UPDATED 2 bedroom 2 bath Duplex condo***
Great center location, close to USF, Downtown, Bush garden.... and STEPS AWAY from the captivating Hillsborough River and all the amenities that the Waterside community has to offer.
New Ac, New Appliances,Granite counter tops, New wood flooring. Community offers private gate access, Video security, pool,screened in hot tub area, playground/park, racket ball court, fitness center, river access.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117089
Property Id 117089

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4926397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7147 E Bank Dr 201 have any available units?
7147 E Bank Dr 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7147 E Bank Dr 201 have?
Some of 7147 E Bank Dr 201's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7147 E Bank Dr 201 currently offering any rent specials?
7147 E Bank Dr 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7147 E Bank Dr 201 pet-friendly?
No, 7147 E Bank Dr 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7147 E Bank Dr 201 offer parking?
No, 7147 E Bank Dr 201 does not offer parking.
Does 7147 E Bank Dr 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7147 E Bank Dr 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7147 E Bank Dr 201 have a pool?
Yes, 7147 E Bank Dr 201 has a pool.
Does 7147 E Bank Dr 201 have accessible units?
No, 7147 E Bank Dr 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 7147 E Bank Dr 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7147 E Bank Dr 201 has units with dishwashers.
