7116 WATERSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo available in the GATED Waterside community! This unit is UPDATED w/ LAMINATE WOOD flooring throughout, NEWER appliances, UPDATED counters & UPDATED bathroom. The living room is spacious & the bedroom is located towards the back of the unit. The bedroom provides a water view & ensuite bathroom. Community features include a community pool, playground, racquetball court, picnic areas and water access. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED in the rent! Sorry NO PETS per HOA RULES. ** AVAILABLE NOW **