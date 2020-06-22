All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

7116 WATERSIDE DRIVE

7116 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7116 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
racquetball court
Updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo available in the GATED Waterside community! This unit is UPDATED w/ LAMINATE WOOD flooring throughout, NEWER appliances, UPDATED counters & UPDATED bathroom. The living room is spacious & the bedroom is located towards the back of the unit. The bedroom provides a water view & ensuite bathroom. Community features include a community pool, playground, racquetball court, picnic areas and water access. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED in the rent! Sorry NO PETS per HOA RULES. ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

