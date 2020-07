Amenities

Beautifully and meticulously renovated 3Beds/1Bath home for rent. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Ceramic tile floors throughout the house. Fenced back yard. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Tampa, near to USF, Bush Gardens, Adventure Island, restaurants, shops, hospitals, Tampa Int. Airport, I-275, easy access to downtown Tampa, clear waters beaches and much more. Stop in and view today!