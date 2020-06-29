7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family home on large corner lot in a fantastic South Tampa Neighborhood. This home is move-in ready! Interior features an open floorplan with split bedroom layout. Enter through the front door to find an oversized great room and large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. The full size washer and dryer are conveniently located inside. You will instantly notice the beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Outside boosts lush tropical landscaping and an elegant circle drive finished in beautiful stone pavers. Come enjoy the large privately fenced in yard with stone paver patio great for entertaining. In the back yard there is also a nice size shed, with electricity, great for storage or working on home projects. As an additional bonus the owner is including access to the large and secured Boat/RV storage in the rear of the property. There is a 16ft rolling gate and the paved area is over 60ft deep. Keep your

boat or RV at home and save on storage fees. The home is located near MacDill AFB, Downtown, and Airport with easy access to I-275, Crosstown, and all bridges. Don’t miss your opportunity to call this great house your home. Call to schedule a tour today!