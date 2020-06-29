All apartments in Tampa
7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD

7102 South Shamrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

7102 South Shamrock Road, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family home on large corner lot in a fantastic South Tampa Neighborhood. This home is move-in ready! Interior features an open floorplan with split bedroom layout. Enter through the front door to find an oversized great room and large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. The full size washer and dryer are conveniently located inside. You will instantly notice the beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Outside boosts lush tropical landscaping and an elegant circle drive finished in beautiful stone pavers. Come enjoy the large privately fenced in yard with stone paver patio great for entertaining. In the back yard there is also a nice size shed, with electricity, great for storage or working on home projects. As an additional bonus the owner is including access to the large and secured Boat/RV storage in the rear of the property. There is a 16ft rolling gate and the paved area is over 60ft deep. Keep your
boat or RV at home and save on storage fees. The home is located near MacDill AFB, Downtown, and Airport with easy access to I-275, Crosstown, and all bridges. Don’t miss your opportunity to call this great house your home. Call to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD have any available units?
7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD have?
Some of 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7102 S SHAMROCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.

