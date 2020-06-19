7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE

Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand NEW renovation in Old Seminole Heights. Private front porch and fully fenced in backyard are some great highlights to the home. This home has a large and open layout making for easy entertaining. The kitchen features brand new cabinets, granite countertops, and all necessary stainless steel appliances as well. This rental is completely move in ready. It even includes a washer and dryer! The Owner agrees to cover water, gas, sewer, trash, pest control, and even basic cable. What a deal!? Don't miss your opportunity to live in wonderful Old Seminole Heights at an amazing value!