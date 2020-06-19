All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:06 PM

7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE

7101 North Taliaferro Avenue · (813) 997-1501
Location

7101 North Taliaferro Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this brand NEW renovation in Old Seminole Heights. Private front porch and fully fenced in backyard are some great highlights to the home. This home has a large and open layout making for easy entertaining. The kitchen features brand new cabinets, granite countertops, and all necessary stainless steel appliances as well. This rental is completely move in ready. It even includes a washer and dryer! The Owner agrees to cover water, gas, sewer, trash, pest control, and even basic cable. What a deal!? Don't miss your opportunity to live in wonderful Old Seminole Heights at an amazing value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE have any available units?
7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE have?
Some of 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 N TALIAFERRO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
