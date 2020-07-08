All apartments in Tampa
7015 South Shamrock Road
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:54 PM

7015 South Shamrock Road

7015 South Shamrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

7015 South Shamrock Road, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

This large 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home is located in the Port Tampa area of South Tampa. The home has ceramic tile & wood flooring throughout. There is a screened patio overlooking the large fenced back yard. The kitchen has updated appliances, including a glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The home also has a small office, a washer and a dryer, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Easy access to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa and the bridges to Pinellas County and the Gulf beaches. No warranty on washer and dryer.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 South Shamrock Road have any available units?
7015 South Shamrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 South Shamrock Road have?
Some of 7015 South Shamrock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 South Shamrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
7015 South Shamrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 South Shamrock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 South Shamrock Road is pet friendly.
Does 7015 South Shamrock Road offer parking?
No, 7015 South Shamrock Road does not offer parking.
Does 7015 South Shamrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7015 South Shamrock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 South Shamrock Road have a pool?
No, 7015 South Shamrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 7015 South Shamrock Road have accessible units?
No, 7015 South Shamrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 South Shamrock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 South Shamrock Road has units with dishwashers.

