7015 South Shamrock Road

This large 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home is located in the Port Tampa area of South Tampa. The home has ceramic tile & wood flooring throughout. There is a screened patio overlooking the large fenced back yard. The kitchen has updated appliances, including a glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The home also has a small office, a washer and a dryer, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Easy access to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa and the bridges to Pinellas County and the Gulf beaches. No warranty on washer and dryer.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.